Bengals meet with Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper at NFLPA Bowl

It’s that time of year again. NFL teams are meeting with dozens upon dozens of hopeful NFL Draft prospects. And with college all-star week in the books, much more player meetings will be reported on up until late April.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be looking at offensive linemen in the upcoming Draft, including Oregon State’s own Brandon Kipper. The Bengals were one of 22 teams who met with Kipper at last week’s NFLPA Bowl, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

.@BeaverFootball OL Brandon Kipper had an excellent week at the @NFLPABowl. A versatile OL that can play both guard and tackle, Kipper met with 22 teams, per source.



That list includes the #Commanders, #Jets, #Bengals, #Falcons, #Steelers and #Lions. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 6, 2023

Kipper came to OSU in 2018 after spending a year at Hawai’a. He started 45 straight games for the Beavers—the fourth longest streak in school history—and primarily played right tackle. An All-Pac-12 honorable mention and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Second Team player, Kipper graded out 75.0 in Pro Football Focus’ grading scale for the 2022 season.

Kipper’s Draft stock will be one to monitor for the Bengals, as they enter an offseason with questions at both tackle spots. Jonah Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and La’el Collins is recovering from a torn ACL late in 2022.