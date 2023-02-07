Bengals News (2/7): What A.J. Green meant to Cincinnati

A.J. Green's Retirement Unleashes Memories For Marvin Lewis And Andy Dalton

"He had so many plays where it looked like a man against kids," said Marvin Lewis Monday as Green's first NFL head coach recalled how the rookie first-rounder helped him jump-start that run of five straight playoff berths. "I tell people this all the time. From the minute he came into the building, he was first in every line. He always did everything the right way and was just a joy to coach. You couldn't ask for a better person. He went at it every day. You had to pull him back."

Green posted to his Instagram page in making the announcement, saying "I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short. Thank you."

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Contract Ranked Fourth In Value Among Rookie Deals In 2022-23 - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

"Burrow and Herbert were both drafted by teams that don't historically spend a lot, but the Bengals have operated their spending a bit differently since Burrow arrived," Graziano wrote. "Leading some to speculate they might be willing to make him guarantees they haven't in past contracts. Of course, with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase also up for extensions in the next two offseasons, Burrow may be better off pushing this thing back a year or two to leave some short-term cash free for the team to keep his receiving corps together. If Burrow and/or Herbert sign this offseason, that $50 million a year is likely their floor."

Germaine Pratt tweet says it all about what Bengals should do in free agency

Easier said than done for the Bengals, but Pratt made a funny comment this week while replying on a post asking which position the Bengals should spend a big chunk of cash on in free agency.

Bengals may have some veteran cap casualties based on Burrow's extension

The amount of that extension and length of time the Bengals are able to spread out signing bonus money will be the main domino that will then let the organization know where it stands to perhaps re-sign some of its own key free agents. It will also give an idea of remaining money left to eventually extend wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson, whose rookie deals end after 2023, or whether it will be forced to move on from one or both.

Early look at projected compensatory picks for Bengals next year

In other words, if the Bengals lose their biggest free agents this summer and don’t offset the losses with outside signings, they’d be looking at roughly one extra fourth-rounder, a pair of fifth-rounders and one sixth-rounder (based on the potential losses of Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell).

Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs

It’s looking increasingly likely that streak will come to an end in 2023, leaving Taylor with his toughest offseason hiring challenge as he and the front office navigate an array of difficult player-related contract decisions.

Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher candidate for Bucs’ OC job

Pitcher helped develop Joe Burrow and plays a key role in offensive gameplans and redzone installs, so his departure would be a problematic one for the Bengals. He’s the likely in-house replacement for offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is out of the running for the Arizona Cardinals job, but remains a top candidate for the head coaching gig with the Indianapolis Colts.

Around the league

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

"Now, the first time for two to go head-to-head," Hurts said. "That's uplifting the next generation of quarterbacks. That 4-year-old, 5-year-old kid back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana, wherever across the world that regardless of what someone may say or have an opinion about you, you can do it. You can do it, too. There's a platform here. I value the platform I have, I'm sure like Pat does, as well. So, we just want to inspire the next people."

RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season

We are on the brink of wrapping up the fifth season of the RB Index, but I'm about to enter some new territory. I've decided to rank every running back who started a game in the 2022 NFL season. Here is my pecking order, 1 to 75.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on being let go by Andy Reid in 2013: 'He gave me strength when I was down and I always admired that'

"Obviously, we weren't good enough in Kansas City when we left there and that's why coach Reid came in," Sirianni said. "He's done a phenomenal, phenomenal job. One of the best coaches of all time. What I always remember is that, obviously when you're getting let go at a place you're down, right? I gotta move my future wife to San Diego -- I guess there is worse places I could go, right -- but you're down in that moment, and I just remember him bringing me in, telling me that his assistant head coach was the wide receivers coach and that he had a guy.

NFL coaches whose personalities best match their cities: Where do Super Bowl LVII opponents rank?

Sean Payton is the new coach of the Denver Broncos, and I'll be a little honest: It's going to take some getting used to. That's always the case when coaches who have been in one spot for awhile take on a new gig, but the adjustment will be especially notable with Payton, who was so identifiable with not only the Saints after 15 seasons helming that team, but with the city of New Orleans. He's an original who stands out on his own; he's not like anything else you've ever seen before from a head coach. And that's New Orleans, a city that combines many different styles but has a uniqueness that can't be matched.