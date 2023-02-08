Joe Burrow’s contract ranked fourth among rookie deals for 2022 season

An extension is on the horizon for Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

ESPN took the time to break down the most valuable quarterback contracts in the NFL this week, and coming in with the No. 4 ranking is Burrow and his rookie contract.

His contract comes in after Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and Justin Herbert. Now with extension talks beginning; when will the deal actually get put into place?

“Burrow and Herbert were both drafted by teams that don’t historically spend a lot, but the Bengals have operated their spending a bit differently since Burrow arrived,” Graziano said. “Leading some to speculate they might be willing to make him guarantees they haven’t in past contracts. Of course, with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase also up for extensions in the next two offseasons, Burrow may be better off pushing this thing back a year or two to leave some short-term cash free for the team to keep his receiving corps together. If Burrow and/or Herbert sign this offseason, that $50 million a year is likely their floor.”

The championship window for the Bengals is now controlled by Burrow. If he takes a team-friendly deal the window stays open for some time. If he decides to take a deal that completely resets the market, it will be interesting to see how long that window stays open.

With talks likely approaching with Tee Higgins and others, a lot will depend on when this Burrow extension takes place.

Going to be an interesting story to watch over this offseason.