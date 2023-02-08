Podcast: The Bengals at offensive tackle

In this series of podcasts, I will take a position-by-position look at the state of the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the offseason.

After an impressive streak of health, the Bengals’ offensive line was stricken with a wave of injuries in the final weeks of the 2022 NFL season. At the tackle position, mainstay Jonah Williams and celebrated addition La’el Collins were replaced in the closing weeks by Hakeem Adeniji and Jackson Carman of all people.

The Bengals managed to get out of Baltimore and Buffalo with wins, despite key injuries and the loss of Alex Cappa at guard, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive front proved too much for them. Adeniji and Carman have had somewhat mixed reviews. Both had an uphill battle to win over Bengals fans after disappointing performances in 2021.

In this podcast, I will take a good hard look at the tackle position. What is the reality of Williams’ contract situation and ability to perform in 2023?

Will Collins return for the 2023 campaign?

After demonizing him for a year, are fans overcorrecting their evaluation of Carman?

All of this and more on this episode of Coach Speak.

