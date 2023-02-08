Bengals News (2/8): A.J. Green will always call Cincinnati home

A.J. Green And Family Head Into Retirement Rooting For Bengals: After 12 NFL Seasons, 'I'm At Peace'

"Miranda is like, 'Now we can root for the Bengals again,'" Green said of his grateful wife no longer worrying about injuries. "That's my team now. I want those guys to win. I'm a big fan of Joe (Burrow), and those guys. One thing about the Bengals. They'll draft the skill players unbelievably. They always do well. I hope they can keep all those boys in."

Bengals Quick Hits: What Chiefs DC Told Burrow

"I told him after the game, 'I have so much respect for you,'" Spagnuolo recalled of the walk to the middle of Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs won a trip here on a last-snap field goal. "I'm an old high school quarterback and I think he's terrific the way he operates and plays the game."

Bengals: The last 10 players selected at No. 28 before 2023 NFL draft

It’s a slot that has produced some interesting results over the years, including trench players and skill positions that led to notable careers for the players drafted.

NFL UK Announces Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Led British Jersey Sales During 2022-23 Season - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati has a decent chance to suit up in a different country as three of the five announced teams playing overseas are road opponents for the Bengals (Chiefs, Titans, Jaguars)

Bengals News: Brandon Kipper, mock drafts, and more

Kipper has met with 22 teams according to a source on Twitter with one of those teams being the Bengals. It makes sense as to why Cincinnati would be interested in the Oregon State product considering he plays guard and tackle and the Bengals need help on their o-line this offseason.

12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?

This Thursday, Feb. 9, Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors, which will air live nationally on NBC (simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network) at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Buccaneers select Tom Brady's successor

Let's step outside of the box here. Kancey is right at 280 pounds but is ridiculously explosive with A+ rush talent. He can't play every down, but he can impact games from the interior.

Raiders grant permission for Derek Carr to visit Saints; no trade imminent

Carr signed an extension with the Raiders last April, but he did not produce at a level head coach Josh McDaniels would consider satisfactory, leading to Carr's benching in the final two weeks of the regular season. Carr's extension provided the Raiders with a financial off-ramp in the event their partnership with Carr didn't work out, and since McDaniels benched Carr, the conversation has shifted toward identifying a new landing spot for the 31-year-old signal-caller.

One offseason move for each AFC team: Ravens must pay Lamar Jackson; Jimmy Garoppolo to Raiders?

According to Over The Cap, the Bengals currently hold the fifth-most cap space for 2023, so they should get ahead of future issues by paying Burrow now that he's finished his third season and is eligible for an extension. It's not too early to think about Tee Higgins' contract, too, although the team may want to save room for Ja'Marr Chase's deal next year. Either way, Cincinnati will only be able to keep this group together for so long, and this is a season to spend.