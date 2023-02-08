Ja’Marr Chase offers insight on Joe Burrow’s upcoming contract extension

Before Ja’Marr Chase eventually signs a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, his quarterback will do the same.

Joe Burrow’s contract extension is priority No. 1 for the Bengals’ front office this offseason. The club will look to compensate Burrow as the next highest-paid QB in the NFL, while also maintaining salary cap health so the team can sustain its competitive ability.

In an interview with NFL Network at the Super Bowl, Chase said that Burrow wants to structure his contract “to keep his weapons around him.”

Needless to say, this is what the Bengals want as well.

Burrow’s deal will look like nothing the Bengals have ever come to terms with before in franchise history. The average annual value is expected to be over $50 million per year, but the way it’s dispersed throughout the life of the deal can be manipulated to benefit the team without hindering Burrow’s bank account.

The weapons Chase refers to are himself and Tee Higgins, of course. Burrow has thrown for 6,240 yards and 44 touchdowns combined to the two receivers in his career thus far. Higgins is also up for an extension this offseason, and the Bengals are expected to try and work out a deal for him. Chase will have to wait another year to get to the negotiating table.

In a perfect world, the Bengals will sign all three players to long-term contracts within the next two years. The first step is locking in Burrow in a manner that allows them to accomplish that.