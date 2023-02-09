Podcast: The Bengals’ interior offensive line

In this series of podcasts, I will take a position-by-position look at the state of the Bengals heading into the offseason.

After an impressive streak of health, the Bengals’ offensive line was stricken with a wave of injuries in the final weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After the 2021 season where right guard was their biggest problem, it became the strength of the offensive line in 2022. Alex Cappa had an excellent season, but it ended a few weeks too soon.

Ted Karras was another highlight. He brought leadership and attitude to the trenches. The final starting spot belonged to Cordell Volson. The rookie showed steady improvement over the course of the season and at the end was playing some very good football.

The Bengals managed to get out of Baltimore and Buffalo with wins, despite key injuries to Cappa, Jonah Williams, and La’el Collins on the offensive line, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive front proved too much for them.

In this podcast, I’ll talk about the starters and depth on the interior of the offensive line? Where can the team improve? What can be expected of Volson in Year 2? What about depth?

