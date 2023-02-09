Bengals take Brian Robinson over Cam Taylor-Britt in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on fire when it comes to scouting and drafting over the last several seasons.

Adding big-name college stars like Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, and many others, Cincinnati has been bringing world-class talent to the Queen City. That has resulted in two-straight playoff berths and their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s.

Most recently, the Bengals took Dax Hill, a safety from Michigan, in the first round and then Cam Taylor-Britt, a cornerback from Nebraska, in the second. Both players had critical roles as injuries mounted for Cincinnati, especially Taylor-Britt, who started alongside Eli Apple throughout the team’s three playoff games.

If the Bengals were to do it all again, would these two picks be the same though? ESPN doesn’t think so, however, in their 2022 NFL Re-Draft, they did have the Bengals taking Hill with their first-round selection.

However, they switch it up in the second round, taking Brian Robinson instead of Taylor-Britt. Robinson was taken by the Commanders in the third round. Here’s what ESPN’s Ben Baby had to say on the matter.

“Sure, Cam Taylor-Britt is still a solid option, especially given his form toward the end of the season; in his nine starts, he had 39 tackles on pass plays and six passes defended. But Robinson could be a key long-term addition with Joe Mixon entering his seventh pro season in 2023. Robinson finished his rookie year with 205 carries for 797 yards and two touchdowns,” Baby noted.

Robinson did have a strong rookie season and had at least 80 rushing yards in 4 of his last 5 games.

As Baby notes, having insurance for Mixon, who the team could save several million on if they cut him this offseason, would make that decision easier for management, but the need for a cornerback was there. Taylor-Britt filled the void well, and they arguably would not have made it back to the AFC Championship Game without him.