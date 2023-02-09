Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles meets with Bengals

How the Cincinnati Bengals manage their secondary this offseason will be critical to their 2023 season.

Safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell are both free agents, as well as cornerback Eli Apple. In-house replacements Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt are already in place, but the group could always use revamped depth.

Former Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles can be just that for Cincinnati. The sixth-year player out of OU partook in the Tropical Bowl last month and spoke to a variety of NFL teams per Justin Melo of The Draft Network, including the Bengals.

Broiles is nothing if not experienced. After being redshirted in 2017 when Baker Mayfield was the Sooners’ quarterback, the Oklahoma City native played in 56 career games and started 24 of them.

This past season was his second as a full-time starter in the defensive backfield. He recorded 71 total tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. He was also one of three players honored with Oklahoma’s Don Key Award for excellence on and off the field.

Look for Broiles to go late in the Draft or sign as a college free agent, potentially for the Bengals.