Tee Higgins wants to stay in Cincinnati for a long time; believes Ja’Marr Chase is a top-5 WR

The Cincinnati Bengals have put together an outstanding offensive unit that is one of the NFL’s best.

One of those key pieces is wide receiver Tee Higgins who has been making his media rounds this week.

While on air with the NFL Network, Higgins expressed he wants to stay in Cincinnati for a long time.

“Hopefully for a long time,” Higgins said about keeping the Bengals’ special offensive core together. “I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while, so we’re gonna see what happens.”

Higgins finished the season with 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns which was second on the team behind only Ja’Marr Chase.

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Higgins doesn’t think the team needs to change its mindset to capture the Super Bowl title.

“We just gotta do what we did this past year, man,” Higgins said. “Just be us at the end of the day and just take it one game at a time. Just like everybody thought, you know, we had that 0-2 start, but we knew what we had in the locker room. We knew we just had to take it one game at a time, and we got all the way back to AFC Championship.”

Another key part of the Bengals’ success has been another wide receiver in Ja’Marr Chase.

In his second NFL season, Chase finished with 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

In an appearance on First Take, Higgins was asked who his top 5 receivers are in no particular order. He believes Chase belongs in the top five along with Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Jefferson, and Stefon Diggs.

It is yet to be seen how the Bengals will keep their superstar offense together, but it is obvious that Higgins and those pieces want to be in Cincinnati for the long haul.