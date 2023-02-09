Joe Burrow wins FedEx Air Player of the Year

The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, but there is plenty to celebrate from their 2022 season. The most recent is quarterback Joe Burrow being named FedEx Air Player of the Year.

Burrow put on a clinic after a slow start to the season. He missed almost all of training camp and played behind an offensive line that had never played a live snap together until Week 1 of the season. That went about as well as you could have expected.

That makes him finish the regular season with 4,475 passing yards (5th in the NFL), 7.4 yards per attempt, completing 68% of his passes (second among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts), and 35 passing touchdowns (2nd). He also became the NFL’s most accurate quarterback in career passing percentage after crossing the threshold to qualify for that record.

Burrow likely will use this as a reason to celebrate his teammates rather than himself, and I’m sure he’d trade that award for even just another shot at the Super Bowl, but it is no small task to walk away with that award with the level of quarterback talent the NFL has right now. It just goes to show that people are catching onto the fact that Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are probably the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.