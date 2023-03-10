Bengals currently in line to have $35.6 million in cap space

With the NFL officially setting adjusted salary cap numbers for teams at $226,608,736 for the 2023 season, we now know exactly how much cash the Cincinnati Bengals will have to spend this offseason.

The adjusted cap number gives the Bengals $35.6 million in free cap space as of March 7.

That number can increase if the Bengals opt to make cap casualty cuts but can also increase if the team opts to resign any of its internal free agents or extend players due big paydays, such as quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Per OverTheCap, the Bengals currently have the sixth most cap space in the NFL but likely will enter free agency with the fifth most after the New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term deal and franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley.

That would leave only the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders with more money to spend this offseason than Cincinnati. It also would give the Bengals the most cap space among teams to make last year’s postseason if indeed, it ends up with more space than the Giants.