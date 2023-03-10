Bengals schedule visit with Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals are once again looking to improve their offensive line this offseason.

Last season, the line was a lot better than it was during the run to the Super Bowl. However, injuries piled up late in the season leaving them back in the same situation once again.

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, the Bengals are building their draft board as they have the 28th overall pick.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported on Wednesday that the Bengals have scheduled a top-30 visit with Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source.



• Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Jones is very much an option for the Bengals at 28 as he is currently the 36th overall player on the consensus big board and is the 5th-best offensive tackle.

Standing at 6-foot-8, 374 pounds, Jones still has an incomplete athletic profile but improved throughout the season in pass protection.

Dawand Jones got much better throughout the year in pass protection pic.twitter.com/4Vi85kqLw5 — Mike (@bengals_sans) February 14, 2023

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the favorite to end up in Cincinnati and who is still available when the Bengals go on the clock.