Bengals News (3/10): Jellyfish jam

Bengals adding a RT in free agency won’t be easy…or cheap

Three possible Bengals targets could earn much bigger contracts than expected.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins has a jellyfish problem

Bengals fans have been given a front row seat to Tee Higgins' offseason adventure.

Bengals set to have several offensive tackle free agent options

Cincinnati's biggest free agency need is expected to be full of available players.

NFL Draft: OL Jon Gaines' elite athleticism is what Bengals need

The need for speed is dire for Cincinnati's offensive line.

Around the League

Sources -- Odell Beckham to hold workout for NFL teams Friday

Odell Beckham Jr., who missed all of last season because of a torn ACL, will hold a workout for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, with the Giants among the teams expected to attend, sources told ESPN.

Texans lose draft pick, fined $175K for salary cap violation

The Texans will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and have been fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation.

Jets' optimism growing in Aaron Rodgers chase, sources say

The Jets' increasing optimism in landing Aaron Rodgers follows their meeting this week with the Packers quarterback, sources said.

2023 NFL Draft: NFL awards 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams

The NFL announced on Thursday it has awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vikings' Za'Darius Smith requests release from team; Minnesota has no plans to cut LB

Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith has informed the team he wishes to be released, but Minnesota has no plans to do so and the situation remains unsolved, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.