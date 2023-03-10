Bengals will not tender RFA Mitchell Wilcox

The Cincinnati Bengals might be planning to make some moves at tight end, as they will not be bringing back tight end Mitchell Wilcox, at least not immediately.

The team, per Tom Pelissero, will not be tendering the backup tight end.

Cincinnati may also see Hayden Hurst held elsewhere as he enters the free-agent market next week.

The #Bengals will not be tendering RFA TE Mitchell Wilcox, per source. He caught 17 passes and a TD last season. Should have interest. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023

Wilcox played collegiate football at South Florida. The 26-year-old made his first appearance for the Bengals in 2021, playing in 15 games and starting 1. He only ended with 3 receptions for 16 yards.

In 2022, Wilcox’s role grew some, ending the season with 17 receptions on 18 targets and 139 yards. He also had a touchdown and six first downs. It was a successful season, and he should be able to find a new home in the NFL if it isn’t in Cincinnati.

Wilcox became a household name in the Queen City, not necessarily for a good reason though. He subbed in as the long snapper against the Steelers, a game in which the Bengals ended up losing at home in 2022, partially because of the issues with field-goal kicking.

Nonetheless, Wilcox proved he was a capable asset for Cincinnati and should be able to stay in the league.

That said, expect the Bengals to add a tight end in the first round or potentially two in the later rounds, especially if Hurst leaves. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer seems to be a name to keep an eye on, same with Dalton Kincaid from Utah.