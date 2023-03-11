NFLPA calls out Bengals over workers’ compensation benefits

On Saturday night, the NFLPA called out the Cincinnati Bengals, stating the team’s ownership, the Brown family, is trying to strip athletes in Ohio of their workers’ compensation benefits.

The game of football is an extremely physical one and has a high injury rate at the professional level. Because of this, players have been entitled to workers' compensation when they are sidelined.

According to WCPO’s Tanya O’Rourke, Bengals ownership asked Ohio legislators to strip Bengals and Browns players of their workers' compensation rights. The NFLPA said they will fight the proposal and this isn’t the first time that workers’ comp rights for players have been attacked, and they will do everything they can to protect the rights of the players.

ATTENTION ALL PLAYERS

In a move that could impact our entire membership, @Bengals ownership is attempting to strip all athletes in Ohio of their workers’ compensation benefits.



Check your email for more info and reach out to your PD with questions: https://t.co/nrTf19WdOV — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 11, 2023

Under the rule proposal from Bengals ownership, there would be a statute of limitations on injuries suffered while playing for an Ohio team and even if that player leaves to play for another team in a different state, they wouldn’t be able to file for an injury sustained in Ohio after five years had passed.

The Bengals have not responded to the NFLPA’s accusation or made any public statements, so there’s not a lot to report on.

Stay tuned as this story develops.