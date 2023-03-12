 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Free Agency 2023: Everything to know

Stay up to date on the Cincinnati Bengals’ moves in 2023 NFL free agency.

Contributors: Cincy Jungle Staff
The start of NFL free agency is here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will look to continue solidifying this roster to keep contending for championships.

Here’s a refresher on what you need to know as free agency kicks off.

  • March 13-15: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players’ agents and teams can take place.
  • March 15 (prior to 4 pm ET): Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year. Also at 4 pm, teams can officially make trades.
  • March 15: Free agency officially begins when the NFL League Year does at 4 pm ET.

Here is a list of the Bengals who are set to be free agents via Over The Cap.

  • Jessie Bates, safety
  • Germaine Pratt, linebacker
  • Vonn Bell, safety
  • Eli Apple, cornerback
  • Tre Flowers, cornerback
  • Max Scharping, offensive lineman
  • Hayden Hurst, tight end
  • Drew Sample, tight end
  • Mitchel Wilcox, tight end
  • Michael Thomas, safety
  • Samaje Perine, running back
  • Trent Taylor, wide receiver/returner
  • Brandon Allen, quarterback
  • Clark Harris, long snapper
  • Trayveon Williams, running back
  • Chris Lammons, cornerback
  • Clay Johnston, linebacker (RFA)
  • Elijah Holyfield, running back (ERFA)

Use this stream to stay locked in on the Cincinnati Bengals’ moves in 2023 NFL free agency.

Feb 27, 2023, 7:00am EST