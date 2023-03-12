Bengals Free Agency 2023: Everything to know

The start of NFL free agency is here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will look to continue solidifying this roster to keep contending for championships.
Here’s a refresher on what you need to know as free agency kicks off.
- March 13-15: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players’ agents and teams can take place.
- March 15 (prior to 4 pm ET): Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year. Also at 4 pm, teams can officially make trades.
- March 15: Free agency officially begins when the NFL League Year does at 4 pm ET.
Here is a list of the Bengals who are set to be free agents via Over The Cap.
- Jessie Bates, safety
- Germaine Pratt, linebacker
- Vonn Bell, safety
- Eli Apple, cornerback
- Tre Flowers, cornerback
- Max Scharping, offensive lineman
- Hayden Hurst, tight end
- Drew Sample, tight end
- Mitchel Wilcox, tight end
- Michael Thomas, safety
- Samaje Perine, running back
- Trent Taylor, wide receiver/returner
- Brandon Allen, quarterback
- Clark Harris, long snapper
- Trayveon Williams, running back
- Chris Lammons, cornerback
- Clay Johnston, linebacker (RFA)
- Elijah Holyfield, running back (ERFA)
Use this stream to stay locked in on the Cincinnati Bengals’ moves in 2023 NFL free agency.