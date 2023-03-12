Stay up to date on the Cincinnati Bengals’ moves in 2023 NFL free agency.

Share All sharing options for: Bengals Free Agency 2023: Everything to know

The start of NFL free agency is here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will look to continue solidifying this roster to keep contending for championships.

Here’s a refresher on what you need to know as free agency kicks off.

March 13-15 : Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players’ agents and teams can take place.

: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players’ agents and teams can take place. March 15 (prior to 4 pm ET) : Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year. Also at 4 pm, teams can officially make trades.

: Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year. Also at 4 pm, teams can officially make trades. March 15: Free agency officially begins when the NFL League Year does at 4 pm ET.

Here is a list of the Bengals who are set to be free agents via Over The Cap.

Jessie Bates, safety

Germaine Pratt, linebacker

Vonn Bell, safety

Eli Apple, cornerback

Tre Flowers, cornerback

Max Scharping, offensive lineman

Hayden Hurst, tight end

Drew Sample, tight end

Mitchel Wilcox, tight end

Michael Thomas, safety

Samaje Perine, running back

Trent Taylor, wide receiver/returner

Brandon Allen, quarterback

Clark Harris, long snapper

Trayveon Williams, running back

Chris Lammons, cornerback

Clay Johnston, linebacker (RFA)

Elijah Holyfield, running back (ERFA)

Use this stream to stay locked in on the Cincinnati Bengals’ moves in 2023 NFL free agency.