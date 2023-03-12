Which AFC North team is the biggest threat to the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals are back-to-back AFC North champs.

And all signs point to them staying on top of the division for a third straight time.

Still, the Baltimore Ravens led the division for much of the 2021 regular season. And it’s starting to look like they’ll have Lamar Jackson back and on a long-term deal, unless the QB is so frustrated with the team that he refuses to sign a tag or a contract with less guaranteed money than he likes.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers started to gain momentum right as last season ended. It seems they have a quarterback (Kenny Pickett) who is good enough to win alongside a playmaking defense that features one of the best pass rushers in the game, T.J. Watt.

Finally, the Cleveland Browns (as is often the case) have a lot of talent on paper, but their challenge will be putting the pieces together and overcoming decades of negativity of losing. Oh, and Deshaun Watson will need to be able to play at such a high level that fans decide to forgive and forget.

In short, the Bengals seem to be in good position again. But this is the NFL. Division winners appear out of nowhere.

