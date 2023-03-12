Bengals News (3/12): Ownership called out by NFLPA over benefits for Ohio athletes

Bengals News

NFLPA hits Bengals for jeopardizing workers’ compensation benefits

According to the NFLPA, Bengals ownership claims that “athletes who are under contract to play for a professional athletic team are not eligible to file for or receive a permanent partial disability award.”

Canton Pilgrimage For Family Of Bengals Hall of Famer Ken Riley Hits Home

Ken Riley II vowed he wouldn’t visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame until his late father belonged and it was there on the doorstep where it finally hit him that the family’s decades-long quest had ended.

Free Agency Flashback: The Top External Signings In Cincinnati Bengals History

Free agency turned from a scorned option into a crucial tool as the Bengals made consecutive AFC Championship Game runs over the past two seasons.

B.J. Hill campaigns for Bengals to re-sign free agent Germaine Pratt

It’s a small thing, but it again hits on what has long been known as Pratt’s standing in the locker room with teammates and the rebuild as a whole.

Sports Illustrated Lands On Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Andrew Whylie As Free Agent Cincinnati Bengals Need To Sign

Cincinnati is not expected to be big players for top names, but Sports Illustrated still thinks there's one player they need to sign: Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill runs blazing 60m at USATF Masters event

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, nicknamed Cheetah, ran a blazing 6.7-second 60 meters at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Is the framework in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade, or not?

There are conflicting reports on whether the Packers and Jets have agreed to a framework for a deal. There is no conflict on the question of where things stand.

Bud Grant, legendary Vikings head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at age 95

Bud Grant, a legendary Vikings head coach and pro Football Hall of Famer, died at the age of 95 on Saturday morning, the team announced.

Patriots safety, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty announces retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who won three Super Bowls with New England, announced his retirement on Friday.

2023 NFL Free Agency Predictions: Lions Sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson, 49ers Land Jessie Bates, and Jimmy Garoppolo Is a Dolphin

And Lamar Jackson plays for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.