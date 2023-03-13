Bengals free agency prediction and fan poll: Vonn Bell

The Cincinnati Bengals have a big free agency decision to make in the coming weeks. With Jessie Bates III looking to be playing elsewhere in 2024, the Bengals have another starting safety in Vonn Bell, whose contract is expiring as well.

In the spring of 2020, the Bengals signed Bell as a free agent. While Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo looked to mold the defense to their vision, Bell was a coveted target. The signing has paid off well, with Bell being a consistent presence in the defensive backfield and in the locker room.

Bell’s play in run support has been a big part of the rise of Cincinnati’s defense and while he’s not known as a ball hawk, he has come down with interceptions in big games. With Bates expected to move on and Dax Hill expected to be his replacement, the Bengals may look to retain the services of Bell to keep a veteran presence next to Hill.

My opinion: Personally, I think we see Bell back in Cincinnati next season. While I know the Bengals have big contracts to hammer out on the offensive side of the ball, I think Bell has been in the NFL long enough and made enough money to work out a deal that works for both sides, while keeping him in a good position to win a championship.

Will the Bengals re-sign Vonn Bell?

Prediction: Yes

Will the Bengals re-sign Bell or let him walk? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!