Germaine Pratt re-signs with Bengals, per report

Germaine Pratt is back!

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Peliseero, Pratt has agreed to a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pratt will make over $10 million this year.

The #Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per source. He gets $10.35M in Year 1 and $15.15M over two years. He’s started 54 career games and now stays in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Pratt has had an interesting journey to get this far. He played safety during his first two years at North Carolina State before making the move to linebacker, where he became a standout player. He was taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals in Zac Taylor’s first year as head coach.

After two so-so seasons to begin his career, Pratt had a breakout 2021 season in which helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI, highlighted by his 72.8 PFF grade in four postseason games.

This past season, Pratt played in 15 games and recorded career-bests in tackles (99), pass deflections (10), tackles for loss (six), interceptions (two), and PFF grade (80.6). He also had the highest PFF pass coverage grade among NFL linebackers.

Despite the high level of play, Pratt was a difficult player to project in free agency since he plays a non-premium position at weakside linebacker and doesn’t rush the passer. Spotrac projected him to sign a four-year deal that would pay him $10.6 million annually, and he didn’t even get that much with his new deal with the Bengals.

Pratt famously made the game-clinching interception vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Wild Card playoff round, which ended the Bengals’ drought of not winning a playoff game in 31 years.

Here’s to hoping many more are to come!

