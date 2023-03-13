Vonn Bell to Panthers, per report

A free agency decision has been reached with Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

According to NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Bell has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Bell departs Cincinnati after spending the last three seasons with the team.

Vonn Bell is going to the #Panthers, per me and @TomPelissero — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Originally a second-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bell spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Bengals in 2020. The hard-hitting safety became one of the team’s biggest leaders and helped anchor a secondary that carried the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championships, as well as a berth in Super Bowl LVI.

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Bell racked up 288 tackles, 21 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 12 tackles for loss. He finished this past season with a 66.3 PFF grade.

At 28 years old, Bell still has plenty left in the tank and has rarely missed time due to injury. He was also a three-time captain for Cincinnati over the last three seasons as a driving force behind the resurgence of this franchise.

Best of luck to Bell as he continues his NFL journey in Carolina!