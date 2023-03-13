Coach Speak: What will the Bengals do at punter?

The Cincinnati Bengals made some big changes on the special teams during the 2022 NFL season. Long-time Bengals long snapper Clark Harris got hurt in Week 1. He was replaced by Cal Adomitis, who recently signed on for another year with the Bengals.

They also made a move at punter, replacing Kevin Huber with Drue Chrisman during the course of the season. Chrisman is a good directional punter, but his lack of hang time hurt the team. So what are the Bengals to do? Should they sign one in free agency? Should they take one in the draft?

In this podcast, I talk about what the Bengals are most likely to do about their punting dilemma.

