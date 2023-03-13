Podcast: Three and Out with Jason and Kevin Episode 2

Episode two of Three and Out with Jason and Kevin is now available.

In this episode, we first discussed the recent quarterback signings of Derek Carr, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and if those contracts could impact the pending extension for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

We then discussed some performances of offensive tackles and tight ends at the NFL Combine and debated which players the Bengals could select in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Finally, sticking with the NFL Combine, we discussed the weird and random questions and answers from Indianapolis over the last few years, including a couple this year.

The show is available here (or available via the embed above and/or audio below).

Enjoy!