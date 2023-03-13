Bengals News (3/13): Biggest needs going into free agency

Bengals: 1 pending free agent Cincy could target from each NFL team

Some of those needs come from the simple fact the team will lose talent to the open market this season. Balancing the cap becomes increasingly tricky each year and names like Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt and others could very well leave.

Potential Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target Rising Up Boards After NFL Combine

"I think Darnell Wright is going to be a top 15 pick," Jeremiah said on the Move the Sticks podcast. "He's massive. He had clean tape against elite competition in the SEC this year. He went to the Senior Bowl and was excellent at the Senior Bowl. He went to the combine and ran darn near 5-flat (5.01) at 333 pounds and had an excellent field workout. There's no more boxes for the guy to check."

Bengals: Here are all the available free agent right tackles in 2023

Bengals coaches sound content with the starting five that played the bulk of last season together, piling up more snaps together than any other starting five in the league before the injury bug knocked three starters out for the playoffs.

Ranking the Bengals 4 biggest roster needs in 2023

All that without the advantage of being able to spend freely in free agency given the upcoming extensions to Joe Burrow and company. To do that we will examine the places in the roster that are in most need of shoring up for the Bengals to make that jump to a championship.

Can the Bengals keep Tee Higgins in 2023, beyond?

“I envision him being a part of what we're doing going forward for a long time,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at this year’s NFL scouting combine. “That's the hope. We want our guys, especially our guys who come in, to prove that they can help us win in a big way."

When free agency legal tampering starts, what to expect from Bengals

For those out of the loop, the NFL’s “legal tampering window” starts Monday at noon. Teams can negotiate with unsigned veterans starting then. Agreements go final at the closing of the window, Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

Around the league

Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for third-round pick, TE Hunter Long

The Los Angeles Rams are trading the All-Pro cornerback to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham in talks with several teams following workout

Several clubs are in talks with the free-agent wide receiver, though Beckham has had no negotiations or made any financial demands yet, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

Commanders signing DT Daron Payne to four-year, $90 million contract

Washington is signing Payne to a four-year, $90 million contract with a $28 million signing bonus, $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.

Buccaneers expected to target QB Baker Mayfield as potential starter

Should the Bucs sign Mayfield when free agency hits this week, he would presumably compete with Kyle Trask for the QB1 spot as Tampa moves on from Tom Brady. Looking for a veteran free-agent QB at the right price, the Buccaneers have a "few guys" they will look at, but Mayfield could be the most sensible choice in terms of being a fit for the team and financially speaking, Garafolo added.