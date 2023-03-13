Bengals re-sign Michael J. Thomas

NFL free agency is here, and the Cincinnati Bengals have already made a move to keep one of their own.

Right as free agency kicked off, the Bengals re-signed safety Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.

Thomas, who will be a 10th-year player in 2023, was originally a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He spent time with the 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Houston Texans, before joining the Bengals midway through the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old Thomas has played in 24 regular-season games for Cincinnati, and recorded 14 tackles and a pass deflection on defense, along with 16 tackles on special teams. Thomas was voted a team captain by his teammates for the 2022 season.

It may not make the national wire, but this was a solid move for the Bengals special teams.