Should the Bengals pursue Austin Ekeler?

The NFL negotiation window has opened, and the Cincinnati Bengals are being linked to players who are on or are expected to be on the open market. As the “legal tampering” period kicked off, a star running back was linked to Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is reported to have requested permission to speak with other teams, as contract talks with LA have not gone the way he would like them to.

Per PFF’s Nathan Jahnke, the Bengals would be a great landing spot for Ekeler, if Cincinnati moves on from Joe Mixon.

- Ekeler's best run concept has been man the last 3 seasons. 38% first down/TD rate.

- CIN used man run concepts 33% of the time last season, 2nd most.

- CIN 3rd most targets to HBs last season — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) March 13, 2023

With Ekeler’s request to seek a contract from other teams, that would lead you to believe he is looking for a big payday. And with the discussion around Mixon being his contract value, would the Bengals swap one pricey running back for another?

The fit in Cincinnati’s offense could lead them to believe he would be worth the price tag. He’s certainly been the kind of dynamic weapon that could thrive in an already-loaded offense in Cincinnati.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but looking at the success Ekeler has had over his career, the prospect of him in stripes is one that could be enticing.

