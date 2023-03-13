 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Pratt is back!

Filed under:

BJ Hill said he’d go bald if Bengals re-signed Germaine Pratt

Looks like Hill is getting a haircut soon.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the board now that NFL free agency is open, and boy is it a big one.

Just hours after the tampering window opened, the Bengals and Pratt struck a three-year deal worth $21 million. It’s the first major payday for Pratt, who’s become one of the NFL’s best weakside linebackers over the past two seasons. He just finished out his four-year rookie contract after being a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Going into free agency, the belief was Pratt would ultimately land elsewhere as the Bengals work on extensions for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and even middle linebacker Logan Wilson.

In fact, Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill boldly said he’d go bald if Pratt was re-signed by the Bengals.

To which Pratt responded with this funny tweet.

Looks like Hill will be getting a haircut soon enough. Thankfully, there are plenty of good barbershops in Cincinnati.

In This Stream

Bengals Free Agency 2023: Everything to know

View all 43 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...