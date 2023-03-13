BJ Hill said he’d go bald if Bengals re-signed Germaine Pratt

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the board now that NFL free agency is open, and boy is it a big one.

Just hours after the tampering window opened, the Bengals and Pratt struck a three-year deal worth $21 million. It’s the first major payday for Pratt, who’s become one of the NFL’s best weakside linebackers over the past two seasons. He just finished out his four-year rookie contract after being a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Going into free agency, the belief was Pratt would ultimately land elsewhere as the Bengals work on extensions for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and even middle linebacker Logan Wilson.

In fact, Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill boldly said he’d go bald if Pratt was re-signed by the Bengals.

If @GermainePratt7 signs back I’ll go bald — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) March 11, 2023

To which Pratt responded with this funny tweet.

Looks like Hill will be getting a haircut soon enough. Thankfully, there are plenty of good barbershops in Cincinnati.