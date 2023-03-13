Bengals players try to recruit C.J. Gardner-Johnson after losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell

NFL free agency is off and running and another high-profile player is being linked to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Vonn Bell joining the Carolina Panthers and Jessie Bates III heading to the Atlanta Falcons, the Bengals will be without their two starting safeties from the last three seasons.

Luckily for the Bengals, they have free agent recruiting extraordinaire Mike Hilton on the team, urging Eagles free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to come to The Queen City.

It didn’t stop with Hilton, either. Defensive lineman Zach Carter got in on the pitch to get “CJGJ” in stripes.

A position of need, a top player on the market and some social media smoke is a perfect recipe for fans to become very invested in a player coming to their team.



I’ve gotten to the point where all my eggs are in the CJGJ basket and I will be crushed if it doesn’t happen. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) March 13, 2023

