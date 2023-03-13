 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bengals players try to recruit C.J. Gardner-Johnson after losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell

The Bengals have lost both starting safeties, and CJG is one of the best on the market.

By Drew S Garrison
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

NFL free agency is off and running and another high-profile player is being linked to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Vonn Bell joining the Carolina Panthers and Jessie Bates III heading to the Atlanta Falcons, the Bengals will be without their two starting safeties from the last three seasons.

Luckily for the Bengals, they have free agent recruiting extraordinaire Mike Hilton on the team, urging Eagles free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to come to The Queen City.

It didn’t stop with Hilton, either. Defensive lineman Zach Carter got in on the pitch to get “CJGJ” in stripes.

A position of need, a top player on the market and some social media smoke is a perfect recipe for fans to become very invested in a player coming to their team.

Not that I would know...

