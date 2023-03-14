Samaje Perine to Broncos, per report

A free agency decision has reportedly been reached for Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine.

According to Mike Garafolo, Perine has agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos worth about $8 million.

Thus ends Perine’s time in the Queen City.

Take 2 with money and his name spelled right this time: #Broncos agree to terms with former #Bengals RB Samaje Perine on a two-year, $7.5 million deal with another $1 million in incentives, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft via Washington, Perine was actually a college teammate of Joe Mixon, who was drafted in the second round by Cincinnati in that very draft.

After two years in Washington, Perine was waived during final roster cuts in September of 2019, then was claimed by the Bengals. He didn’t get any touches that season but did carve out a role on special teams while bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad.

Perine was later signed by Miami off of the Bengals practice squad in December of 2019, then was later waived in April of 2020 before being claimed by the Bengals yet again.

Over the next three years in Cincinnati is really when Perine began to find his NFL footing. In 48 games played during that span, he accounted for 941 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 213 carries (4.0 ypc) while being the backup behind Mixon. Perine also caught 76 passes for 549 yards and five more scores in that span.

When Mixon got dinged up on occasion, Perine proved to be a solid starting option, which is why he’s getting a decent payday this offseason after playing on a two-year deal worth just $3.3 million, so it’s good to see him rewarded with a bigger payday.

Best of luck to Perine in Denver!