Bengals News (3/14): Thanks for the memories

Bengals Usher In Dax Hill Era

"A lot thrown at me my rookie year. Trying to balance everything on my plate was kind of tough," Hill told the media the day after the season. "That was something I didn't expect. At the same time the amount of pressure that was on me, I didn't really know it was going to be like that. I know what to expect now."

Bengals Extend Germaine Pratt: '“We’re Close ... I Want To Win'

As NFL free agency began to swirl Monday, the two-time AFC finalist Bengals were true to their word when their first big move of the offseason kept one of their core stars in linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Bengals Re-Sign Michael J. Thomas

Thomas, who will be a 10th-year player in 2023, originally was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He spent time with 49ers, Miami Dolphins, N.Y. Giants and Houston Texans, before joining the Bengals midway through the 2021 season. He has played in 24 regular-season games for Cincinnati, and recorded 14 tackles and a PD on defense, along with 16 tackles on special teams. Thomas was voted a team captain by his teammates for the 2022 season.

Free Agency Q&A: What Are Atlanta Falcons Getting in Cincinnati Bengals DB Jessie Bates III?

By signing former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III in free agency, the Alanta Falcons landed one of the premiere players on the market - but what exactly is Atlanta getting? Where is Bates at his best? Was he worth the steep price tag? Here are the answers.

Report: Bengals lose safety Jessie Bates to Atlanta Falcons in massive deal

According to insider Adam Schefter, the $64.02 million deal includes $23 million in year one and $36 million in first two years of the deal, according to a source.

Instant analysis as Bengals lose Vonn Bell to Panthers in free agency

Of the two starting safeties set to hit free agency, it was generally agreed upon that Bell would return and Jessie Bates would likely reset the market while signing with a rebuilding team.

Report: Bengals Safety Vonn Bell headed to Carolina Panthers

Bell signed with the Bengals in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent after playing with the New Orleans Saints for several years.

New Joe Burrow Bio Is Music To The Ears Of Bengals Fans

"It's a sacred story for me and other people of Athens, but in many ways it got me back in touch with my roots in southeast Ohio," says Burson, who had the same elementary school principal Burrow did 35 years later. "I just care so much about this story.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: Back end of Cincinnati Bengals' defense 'changed dramatically' today

NFL Network's Mike Giardi discusses the Cincinnati Bengals secondary losing two established veteran safeties.

Around the league

The First Read, NFL free agency: Five biggest takeaways from early moves

Lou Anarumo can't be a happy man. The Cincinnati Bengals had little chance of holding onto safety Jessie Bates III after failing to work out a long-term deal with him over the past two years (as well as Bates playing on the franchise tag last season). Now the Bengals just watched him and fellow safety Vonn Bell walk out the door. Bates landed in Atlanta, Bell chose Carolina and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is likely hitting up Aaron Rodgers for some recommendations for his own darkness retreat.

