Bengals still alive for Jamaal Williams, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the heels of losing running back Samaje Perine to the Denver Broncos. However, they may have some good news coming regarding the backfield.

The Bengals are one of the teams still in the mix for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

According to Tyler Dunne, the Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears are among the teams still alive in the running for Williams.

Jamaal Williams update. Right now, the running back and #Lions are far apart on a deal. Several teams still in the mix: Bills, Bengals, even Panthers/Bears. #Bills mulling what to do with Devin Singletary.



Hold-up right now is the RB market itself — top backs still waiting. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 15, 2023

Cincinnati certainly has a better shot with the news of the Lions signing David Montgomery who was formally coming out of the Chicago Bears backfield.

Williams led the NFL with 17 touchdowns last season after taking over for D'Andre Swift. He notched his first 1,000-yard season.

The Bengals really need a veteran running back without Perine around and Joe Mixon's future with the team looking very murky. Williams could fit right in with the locker room and style of offense Cincinnati is looking for.