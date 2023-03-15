Germaine Pratt expresses confidence in Dax Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals will have some big shoes to fill on defense this coming season, especially in the secondary.

After losing Jessie Bates III to the Atlanta Falcons, and Vonn Bell to the Carolina Panthers, the two starting safeties from this past Bengals defense will now be suiting up in the NFC. That leaves the Bengals turning to second-year player Dax Hill as one of the primary options heading into the new year.

On Tuesday, newly re-signed linebacker Germaine Pratt was asked about Hill taking over the back line of this defense, and Pratt expressed some great confidence in what he expects from the 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan.

“He’ll be a huge addition for us this year. I know he’ll make an immediate impact,” Pratt said via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “He’s a versatile guy, a guy that has all the tangibles to be great. It’s up to him to fill the role of Jessie Bates or Vonn, whatever role he has is up to him.

“He’s a guy that sat back and got to learn, I didn’t get to do that my rookie year and get to learn from veteran guys and show the way how to be a great talent in the league. So it’d be huge for him to take some little pieces of their game and apply it to his.”

Hill didn’t see much playing time this past season, outside of special teams, and now he will become a starter on Lou Anarumo’s unit. He has some big shoes to fill, but it sounds like his teammates fully expect him to step up to the challenge.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!