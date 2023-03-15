Jamaal Williams to Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals had a huge hole at the backup running back spot after Samaje Perine went to the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, that won't be Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. He is officially headed to New Orleans Saints. This is just another veteran marked off the ever-shortening list of running backs available. It’s becoming crucial they land someone with Joe Mixon's tenure with the team up in the air as well.

Williams inked a three-year deal worth $12 million, which seems team-friendly, but the $8 million in guarantees is likely too much for their taste.

It's a 3-year deal for $12M with $8M guaranteed fully, source said. https://t.co/15erHdcsEK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Williams had his first 1,000-yard rushing season with the Lions last year. He ended up taking a more major role after D'Andre Swift went down with an injury, leading the league with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Now, Williams is entering his eighth season in the NFL after spending time between the Green Bay Packers and Lions. He has always been a backup or part of a committee, which means he doesn't have the same wear and tear that a running back of the same experience would potentially have, though he does have over 1,000 career regular-season touches to his name.

This is certainly a move that could start knocking down a few more dominoes for the Cincinnati front office in the running back market if they’re really trying to be part of it.