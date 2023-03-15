Bengals News (3/15): Keeping secondary culture

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's Market Presence; Keepers Of Bengals Secondary Culture; Pratt Predicts Dax's Immediate Impact

"I've got a top five quarterback in the league. Why leave?" Pratt asked. "It's huge for you to be around a quarterback that can lead us. (Burrow) led me from dark days. The first two years was terrible without Joe. He gave that bright light in the tunnel, so I want to ride this wave as long as I can."

Report: Bengals running back Samaje Perine to sign deal with Denver Broncos

According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, Perine and the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with $1 million in incentives, according to a source.

Another addition to the to-do list: Bengals Wednesday morning briefing

Samaje Perine agreed to terms with the Broncos on a two-year contract on Tuesday, leaving the Bengals with just Joe Mixon and Chris Evans as running backs on the roster. Upgrading the running back room felt like a necessity before, but it is even more of one now.

Bengals confirm watching veteran safety market as free agency unfolds

Anarumo said the following, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby: “There’s a handful of guys that I think we can work through and hopefully get one that fits us best.”

Lou Anarumo Hints at Cincinnati Bengals Adding Veteran Safety in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in free agency on Monday. Jessie Bates agreed to sign a 4-year, $64.02 million contract with the Falcons and Vonn Bell is headed to the Panthers on a 3-year, $22 million contract.

Bengals compensatory pick update after losing Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell

Compensatory picks aren’t a win-now thing that helps the team compete in 2023, but it’s better than nothing for losing Bates to the fourth-highest safety contract ever and Bell choosing more guaranteed cash and a big Year 2 cap hit they didn’t want to afford.

Bengals roster move with Chris Lammons goes official

Back before the AFC title game, the Chiefs had been trying to slip Lammons through the waiver wire and onto the practice squad before likely calling him up for that game.

Men plead guilty to charges for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

“It is not worth risking federal criminal charges to illegally fly a drone over events like Reds and Bengals games. Even if there is no intent to harm, this conduct poses a direct risk to the players and the individuals in the stands,” said Parker. “As we kick off FC Cincinnati and Reds seasons this month, and look to summer concert season, we ask the public to refrain from using drones illegally over events.”

Around the league

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract

What is unclear from Jackson's tweet is the actual parameters of the three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed offer. Was it part of a larger deal? A short-term solution from the Ravens?

2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Tuesday's moves

On the second day of the negotiating period before free agency begins, the NFL world continued to wait for official word on Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets.

Lions signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to 3-year, $18M deal

Montgomery never failed to eclipse 800 yards on the ground and was the lead rusher in the RB room in all four of his seasons with the Bears. His finest season came in 2020, when he posted 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, plus 54 receptions for 438 yards and another couple scores. Those numbers were career highs for Montgomery across the board.

Colts to release QB Matt Ryan after one season in Indianapolis

Ryan's move from Atlanta to Indianapolis was supposed to be his next (and perhaps last) chance to play for a contender in the Colts, a team that appeared to be a quarterback away from reaching the postseason and potentially going on a deep run. Unfortunately, they never even sniffed the playoffs.