Bengals to re-sign Trayveon Williams, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals backfield may look different next season. The team lost Samaje Perine, who was one of the best pass-blocking backs in the league, and there’s reason to believe they may end up releasing Joe Mixon in an attempt to save cap space.

That’s going to bring some change to the franchise that has been to two straight AFC Championship games. However, Cincinnati is bringing back Trayveon Williams, a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

#Bengals plan to re-sign running back Trayveon Williams, per source. Could see elevated role with Samaje Perine headed to Denver. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2023

Williams had just six carries last season, totaling 30 yards. He chipped in two receptions for 30 years as well. Williams has seen his touches decrease since he had 26 carries for 157 yards in the 2020 season. He’s also gotten work as a special teams returner.

Set for an increased role with Perine in Denver, Williams should see more involvement even if Mixon is kept around for another season.

Regardless, this move at least guarantees some backfield depth for the Bengals, but who is going to lead the group into the 2023 season is still highly uncertain.