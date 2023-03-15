The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Goodwill Hunting (Feat. Joe Goodberry)

Free Agency is now officially underway (as if it wasn’t before?)! The Cincinnati Bengals are behind the eight-ball a little bit, as many big internal names have left for other opportunities.

They have other avenues to pursue to remedy the losses and even improve their team, but the more time passes the more impatient the masses become. To help us break down the moves, what may be ahead and a preview of the NFL Draft, we bring in none other than Joe Goodberry.