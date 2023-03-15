 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Goodwill Hunting (Feat. Joe Goodberry)

A momentous time on the NFL calendar calls for a gigantic guest and we’ve got the incomparable Joe Goodberry joining us. We talk the state of the Bengals after the onset of FreeAgency, his thoughts on some NFL Draft prospects ad more!

By Anthony Cosenza
Free Agency is now officially underway (as if it wasn’t before?)! The Cincinnati Bengals are behind the eight-ball a little bit, as many big internal names have left for other opportunities.

They have other avenues to pursue to remedy the losses and even improve their team, but the more time passes the more impatient the masses become. To help us break down the moves, what may be ahead and a preview of the NFL Draft, we bring in none other than Joe Goodberry.

