The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Goodwill Hunting (Feat. Joe Goodberry)

Free Agency is now officially underway (as if it wasn’t before?)! The Cincinnati Bengals are behind the eight-ball a little bit, as many big internal names have left for other opportunities.
They have other avenues to pursue to remedy the losses and even improve their team, but the more time passes the more impatient the masses become. To help us break down the moves, what may be ahead and a preview of the NFL Draft, we bring in none other than Joe Goodberry.
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...