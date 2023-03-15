Orlando Brown to Bengals, per reports

They did something. They finally did something, and boy, did they do it in a big way.

According to multiple media reports, the Cincinnati Bengals have signed Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown to a monster four-year contract.

Brown departed the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after two sides could not agree to an extension, and K.C. opted not to use the franchise tag as some thought they would. This reported contract makes Brown the 17th-highest-paid tackle in the NFL, a steal for a player the caliber of Brown.

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Entering free agency, Brown was ranked eighth overall among 2023 NFL free agents by Pro Football Focus.

Now entering his sixth NFL season, Brown was a Baltimore Ravens 2018 third-round pick by way of the Oklahoma Sooners. He played well in college and was initially projected as a first-round pick, but poor testing led to him slipping out of Day 1.

In Baltimore, Brown became a high-level starter at right tackle, but he wanted to play left tackle. That helped lead to the Ravens trading him to the Chiefs for the 31st overall pick (2021 and 94th overall pick (2021), then a fourth and fifth-round pick in 2022.

After playing out his four-year contract, the Chiefs hit Brown with the franchise tag for just under $17 million. They opted not to use it in two-straight years, leading to Brown hitting the open market.

Coming into the offseason, the Bengals desperately needed to find a way to upgrade one or both offensive tackle positions. Not only do they do that, but they do it with arguably the best offensive lineman to hit free agency this year.

Oh, and Brown has obvious Super Bowl-winning experience. Never can have too much of that.

What an absolute banger from the front office.

Who Dey!!

In Orlando Brown's new, 4-year deal with the #Bengals, he gets 67.87% of the $64.092M fully guaranteed, with $42.3M through year 2 and $49.9M through 3. By that point, he'll be ready for the next deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

