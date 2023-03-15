Twitter reactions to Bengals landing Orlando Brown Jr. on a historic contract

Well, to those waking up to this news, yes the Cincinnati Bengals are landing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle. This goes well beyond anything this front office has done in some time, and it sends a clear message that they will spend to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Those who caught the news before bed, well we all lost our minds.

Initial reaction

Fans went crazy. This is the kind of move we've watched other teams make for decades to try and get over the top. Now we are seeing Cincinnati paying to try and do the same.

This is the most shocked i’ve ever been — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) March 16, 2023

FRANCHISE. LEFT. TACKLE. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023

Contract Details

Even more shocking than the move may be how much the team actually paid. Fans know the Bengals hate giving out guaranteed money to outside free agents. They shattered expectations with this one, and it could work out to be friendly for Cincinnati down the road.

The Bengals ended up making NFL history with this contract in terms of signing bonus.

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

$31M Signing Bonus!



THIRTY ONE https://t.co/mWWnq7XrNZ — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 16, 2023

That’s 31m at signing. That’s a standard deal.



This is real shit — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) March 16, 2023

In Orlando Brown's new, 4-year deal with the #Bengals, he gets 67.87% of the $64.092M fully guaranteed, with $42.3M through year 2 and $49.9M through 3. By that point, he'll be ready for the next deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

Best GIF reactions

There shouldn't be an unhappy Bengal fan in the world right now. This seems like a great deal given the Market for offensive tackle right now. It also means 4/5ths of the offensive line is locked up for multiple seasons.

It feels pretty great to be a Bengals fan tonight.

Although Jonah at RT does intrigue me… https://t.co/sjV6QkduPf pic.twitter.com/PU3JBBcF2D — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) March 16, 2023