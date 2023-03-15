Bengals fought off Steelers and Jets among other NFL teams for Orlando Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals just made arguably the best NFL free-agency splash of any NFL team thus far.

Late Wednesday night, news broke that the Bengals had agreed to a major deal with free agent tackle Orlando Brown.

What made the news even better was how the Bengals reportedly beat the AFC North-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the New York Jets, for Brown, especially since the Jets could be turning into a contender if they land Aaron Rodgers, and the Steelers are far from contending either.

Among teams that showed interest in Orlando Brown, per agent Michael Portner: The #Steelers and #Jets. Bengals put deal over the top with strong guarantees over long term. @TomPelissero 1st on the deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

Of course, the Bengals are really chasing the Kansas City Chiefs, so prying away one of their top players makes this already-massive win even more massive.

And Brown actually began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, who now have to go against their former stud tackle.

Brown is set to be the Bengals’ left tackle for the foreseeable future, which is great news for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Brown will easily be the best lineman Burrow had played with in the NFL as he enters Year 4.