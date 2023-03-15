 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Orlando Brown reacts to joining Bengals; confirms he’ll play left tackle

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals have landed their franchise left tackle.

After a quiet stretch of activity, the Bengals made one of this year’s biggest moves in signing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The contract is reportedly four years worth $64 million and carries an NFL-record $31 million signing bonus.

Needless to say, these aren’t the old Bengals. That much is clear after making this historic move.

Not long after the news broke, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo collected the following statement from Brown, who made sure to drop a “Who Dey!”

Brown also confirmed he will play left tackle. That means Jonah Williams probably moves to right tackle, which could lead to La’el Collins being a cap casualty after one year.

Brown later made a post on Twitter about staying motivated from what happened when his 2018 NFL Draft stock started falling after poor athletic testing and the criticism that came with it, which all looks silly now considering how well his NFL career has gone.

He’ll continue using that motivation as he enters Year 6 in the NFL, which will be in Cincinnati for a team ready to make another Super Bowl run.

Who Dey!

