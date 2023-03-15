Orlando Brown reacts to joining Bengals; confirms he’ll play left tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals have landed their franchise left tackle.

After a quiet stretch of activity, the Bengals made one of this year’s biggest moves in signing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The contract is reportedly four years worth $64 million and carries an NFL-record $31 million signing bonus.

Needless to say, these aren’t the old Bengals. That much is clear after making this historic move.

Not long after the news broke, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo collected the following statement from Brown, who made sure to drop a “Who Dey!”

Brown also confirmed he will play left tackle. That means Jonah Williams probably moves to right tackle, which could lead to La’el Collins being a cap casualty after one year.

Just spoke to new #Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr.: "I'm super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father's legacy and be a left tackle. It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!" — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023

Brown later made a post on Twitter about staying motivated from what happened when his 2018 NFL Draft stock started falling after poor athletic testing and the criticism that came with it, which all looks silly now considering how well his NFL career has gone.

He’ll continue using that motivation as he enters Year 6 in the NFL, which will be in Cincinnati for a team ready to make another Super Bowl run.

Put this on repeat, let it sink in. Been below the line. No stripes earned in this business from pretending. I’d bet the house on me and my work ethic. Can’t wait to get to work!! @Bengals pic.twitter.com/tACrHhTjDb — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) March 16, 2023

IM A 4x PRO BOWL SUPER BOWL CHAMPION LEFT TACKLE….put it on a fucking TShirt!! — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) March 16, 2023

Who Dey!