Will La’el Collins be a cap casualty after Orlando Brown signing?

One of the Cincinnati Bengals big splashes last offseason was signing La'el Collins to play right tackle. In the wake of the team signing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, it could very well mean Collins could be an odd man out.

Brown will be starting at left tackle, which means Cincinnati could move Jonah Williams to right tackle. Collins was already a cut candidate before this move.

The Bengals' eventual move could be to cut Collins with a post-June 1st designation. Cincinnati would have just under $7.8 million in cap savings with just over $1.6 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.

2023 contract details for La'el Collins, if cut (non post-June 1):



Dead money -- $3.3 million

Cap savings -- $6 million



(via Roster Management System) — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 16, 2023

Considering the tackle tore his ACL and MCL in the playoffs last season, he has very little chance of playing much if at all this upcoming season. It is also a major injury added to a laundry list of injury issues Collins has had in his career.

It was still nice to have Collins for the 2022 season. Towards the end of the regular season, it seemed like the offensive line was hitting its stride. Unfortunately, injuries to Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams and Collins unraveled any progress the line had made.

