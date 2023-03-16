Andrew Whitworth has high praise for Orlando Brown Jr.

While many were wondering when the Cincinnati Bengals were going to get involved in free agency with their starting tight end and two starting safeties having been poached so far, they got their answer Wednesday evening.

The addition of four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. will shore up the team’s offensive line and give Joe Burrow the protection he needs to keep this offense running like the world’s finest Ferrari.

Signing a four-year deal, Brown is going to be in the Queen City for quite some time.

While many may look at the $64 million as an overpay, Bengals great and future Hall of Famer Andrew Whitworth broke down the importance the newcomer is going to have on the team.

“It’s exciting, for one thing, to get a player of that caliber. Orlando has played in Baltimore and Kansas City, two different systems. One is physical domination and the other one is tailored to Patrick Mahomes. He’s proven he can win a lot of different ways and that experience should be a great influence on the group. Let’s face it. When Joe Burrow is protected, no matter what else is going on, the Bengals are hard to beat,” Whitworth said via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

The Bengals had trouble with their offensive line last season, despite adding in three new starters in free agency.

While it was an improvement from the season before, injuries set in, and the depth was tested. With La’el Collins likely missing a chunk of the 2023 season, adding in a veteran presence like Brown is huge.

That said, if the addition passes the Whitworth test, then fans should only be happy with their newest starting offensive tackle.