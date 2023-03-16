Bengals hosting safety Nick Scott and offensive lineman Cody Ford for free agent visits

NFL free agency doesn’t end after one move, and the Cincinnati Bengals still have cap space and needs to fill prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

After signing left tackle Orlando Brown, the Bengals are now set to host a couple of players who could find a nice role within the team.

Let’s dig in.

The #Bengals are hosting S Nick Scott on a free-agent visit today, sources say. Scott had 86 tackles and 2 INTs in 16 starts with the #Rams this past season. Cincy lost Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in free agency, so they’re looking to restock at the position. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023

Scott was across the field when the Bengals lost the Super Bowl a couple of years ago. This team is in desperate need of a veteran safety to pair with Daxton Hill in the secondary after losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

This isn’t the level of signing that is going to get the fan base jumping out of their chairs, but he appears to be a very serviceable safety in the NFL. This team has also earned a bit of the benefit of the doubt after their past few seasons with defensive back free agents.

Offensive guard Cody Ford is visiting the #Bengals for a free-agent visit, per source. He’ll be there today. Cincinnati still working on offensive line after Orlando Brown signing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

Ford hasn’t had the best few years in the NFL. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 to play right tackle. That didn’t go well, so they tried him at guard. Eventually, he landed on the Arizona Cardinals where he was active in 11 games only starting three.

Injuries have been a bit of an issue for Ford. He only played a full season his rookie year. As for his prospects with the Bengals, he could easily be brought in to try and upgrade the depth of the offensive line.

Ford has a history of playing multiple positions with his most natural probably being at guard. He has played the right and left sides on the inside of the line as well. He would be competing with fellow offensive linemen Jackson Carman, D’Ante Smith, and Hakeem Adeniji for a spot behind the starters in case of injury.

That has been a position Cincinnati has had to rely on the past two seasons, and it seems like the front office is ready to bring in outside players to try and increase the reliability of that depth.