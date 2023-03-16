 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Hilton continues recruiting spree with Mike Gesicki

The Bengals’ veteran corner is doing his part in bringing talent to Cincinnati.

NathanBeighle
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals added Orlando Brown Jr. on Wednesday night, and they should look to continue the activity into the back half of the week. The team has lost several key pieces in free agency already.

Starting tight end Hayden Hurst went to Carolina, as did starting safety Vonn Bell.

On the other side of the secondary, Jessie Bates took off for Atlanta. Pieces are moving, and the Bengals are now in need of a starting tight end and a starting safety with former first-round pick Dax Hill replacing Bates.

As for cornerback Mike Hilton, he’s staying in Cincinnati, and he’s doing his best to recruit others to the Queen City, reaching out to Dolphins tight end Mike Gesickin on Twitter, hours after he tweeted at safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as well.

Here’s how the conversation went.

One can applaud Hilton for doing his best, whether or not it matters is an entirely different question. The Bengals should be looking at the cost of Gesicki, as he would be a great addition to the team’s offense with Hurst in Carolina. But obviously, it’s going to be hard to bring in more big outside free agents after the Orlando Brown signing, which comes as the Bengals also try to sign Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins to monster extensions.

With the Burrow extension coming up, the team may not have the cap space to bring in the tight end, who should command a nice payday, even if it’s just for one year.

Regardless, the position will certainly be something the team addresses in short order.

