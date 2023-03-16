 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals re-sign Trent Taylor, per report

The Bengals’ return man is back.

By Drew S Garrison
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to make moves Thursday, bringing back some of their own. Thursday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cincinnati would be bringing back wide receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor.

Taylor only had six receptions for 62 yards in 2022, but as Rapoport points out, he was very valuable in the return game, cracking the top five in total punt return yards.

The depth signings won’t send fans into a frenzy, but a consistently good punt returner is something of immense value to a team, as we see field position start to play an even more critical role in the outcome of NFL games.

Taylor will head into his seventh season back in Cincinnati and just like Trenton Irwin last year, Taylor could be forced into taking snaps at wideout in the regular season. Who knows, he may make impact plays when you least expect them, just like Irwin did.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.

In This Stream

Bengals Free Agency 2023: Everything to know

View all 68 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...