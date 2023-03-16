Bengals re-sign Trent Taylor, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to make moves Thursday, bringing back some of their own. Thursday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cincinnati would be bringing back wide receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor.

Taylor only had six receptions for 62 yards in 2022, but as Rapoport points out, he was very valuable in the return game, cracking the top five in total punt return yards.

The depth signings won’t send fans into a frenzy, but a consistently good punt returner is something of immense value to a team, as we see field position start to play an even more critical role in the outcome of NFL games.

Taylor will head into his seventh season back in Cincinnati and just like Trenton Irwin last year, Taylor could be forced into taking snaps at wideout in the regular season. Who knows, he may make impact plays when you least expect them, just like Irwin did.

The #Bengals are bringing back punt returner Trent Taylor on a 1-year deal, source said. Taylor was No. 3 in the NFL in punt return average and No. 4 in total punt return yards. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

