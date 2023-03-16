The latest on Joe Mixon following the shooting near his residence

On March 6th, there was a reported shooting near the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, which left a teenager with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 9th, reports stated that the investigation was ongoing, but Mixon was not listed as a suspect.

Thursday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers held a press conference, giving updates on the case. Powers noted that Mixon did carry a gun on his property (which is legal in the state of Ohio), but he did not fire any shots or commit a crime.

Shortly after the press conference, Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer released a statement of his own.

Statement from #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, on the decision by the Hamilton County Prosecutor not to file charges against Mixon based on an incident at Mixon’s house on March 6. pic.twitter.com/Qj7Z1jsnfw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Citing a release of Mixon’s address in February and alleged threats sent to him since then, Schaffer says as the group of people pulled up with what appeared to be weapons made those in the home feel as if they were in danger. The weapons in question were reportedly nerf gun-style toys.

Mixon’s sister, Shalonda Mixon, was reportedly involved in the incident along with her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, the latter of who allegedly fired the shots that injured the teenager. Both Shalonda and Lamonte were the occupants of a vehicle that was later spotted leaving the Bengals running back’s house after the shots were reportedly fired.

Melissa Powers, Hamilton County prosecutor shows the Nerf gun a 16-year-old was using when he was shot by a real firearm last week in Anderson. Powers announced that Bengals Joe Mixon's sister and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with the shooting. pic.twitter.com/OFWE6LVb7T — Cara Owsley (@caraphoto23) March 16, 2023

According to WLWT, Shalonda has been indicted for one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice. If convicted, she faces a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison.

U.S. Marshals have since arrested Shalonda at her home, according to WLWT reporter Rachel Manning.

#BreakingNews: U.S. Marshals confirm Shalonda Mixon arrested at her home after she & her boyfriend Lamonte Brewer were indicted in the shooting of a 16-year-old outside her brother Joe Mixon's home March 6. @karinjohnson will have updates at 5 on @WLWT. pic.twitter.com/CVZe5ig5Kb — Rachel Manning (@RachelManning3) March 16, 2023

Brewer has been indicted for one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of having weapons while under disability. If convicted, Brewer faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

