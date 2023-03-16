 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The latest on Joe Mixon following the shooting near his residence

Joe Mixon will not be charged with a crime, but his sister will be.

By Drew S Garrison and Jason Marcum
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On March 6th, there was a reported shooting near the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, which left a teenager with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 9th, reports stated that the investigation was ongoing, but Mixon was not listed as a suspect.

Thursday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers held a press conference, giving updates on the case. Powers noted that Mixon did carry a gun on his property (which is legal in the state of Ohio), but he did not fire any shots or commit a crime.

Shortly after the press conference, Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer released a statement of his own.

Citing a release of Mixon’s address in February and alleged threats sent to him since then, Schaffer says as the group of people pulled up with what appeared to be weapons made those in the home feel as if they were in danger. The weapons in question were reportedly nerf gun-style toys.

Mixon’s sister, Shalonda Mixon, was reportedly involved in the incident along with her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, the latter of who allegedly fired the shots that injured the teenager. Both Shalonda and Lamonte were the occupants of a vehicle that was later spotted leaving the Bengals running back’s house after the shots were reportedly fired.

According to WLWT, Shalonda has been indicted for one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice. If convicted, she faces a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison.

U.S. Marshals have since arrested Shalonda at her home, according to WLWT reporter Rachel Manning.

Brewer has been indicted for one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of having weapons while under disability. If convicted, Brewer faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Be sure to read the full WLWT report for more details on the incident.

