Cody Ford to Bengals

Another day, another offensive line signing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After making a major splash on Wednesday with the addition of left tackle Orlando Brown, the Bengals are dipping back into the offensive line market.

Following a free agency visit to Cincinnati, Cody Ford has reportedly agreed to terms with the Bengals. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler broke the news first.

The Bengals have since announced the signing while confirming it’s a one-year contract. They also announced Ford as an offensive tackle, even though he’s primarily played guard over the last three seasons.

Now entering his fifth NFL season, Ford was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 (second round, 38th overall) to play right tackle. After struggling there as a full-time starter that year (finished with a 52.4 PFF grade), Buffalo moved Ford to guard, where he’d appear in 22 games (14 starts) over the next two seasons. His 53.8 PFF grade in 2020 was the best of his career.

In August of 2022, Buffalo traded Ford to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-round NFL Draft pick. He went on to play in 11 games (three starts) this past season, mostly at left guard while earning a career-low 41.2 PFF grade.

While he’s struggled to make an impact, Ford has experience at both guard and tackle, so he’ll add depth to multiple positions for the Bengals, who were hit hard with injuries to offensive linemen down the stretch last season.

Ford is likely taking the roster spot of Max Scharping, who is still a free agent following his one year in Cincinnati.

Bengals attempted to trade up and get Cody Ford in the 2019 NFL Draft .



They land him finally ! Continuing to add depth to the offensive line



The message is clear protect 9 — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 16, 2023

A peak for the non-subscribers pic.twitter.com/Mh66FQT2J1 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 16, 2023

