Taylor Rapp visiting Bengals, per report

That is exactly what they are doing as they have scheduled yet another visit with a safety.

On Thursday, the Bengals had Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in for a visit. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Taylor Rapp, who is also a Rams safety, will be in for a visit as well.

Source: S Taylor Rapp is off to visit the Bengals after visiting the Patriots today.



Cincinnati has lost both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in free agency this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2023

The 6-foot, 208-pound Rapp was a second-round pick back in 2019, and the 25-year-old has appeared in 57 career games (48 starts). He recorded an 82.3 run defense grade and a 72.9 coverage grade at PFF last season while starting in all 16 games while recording 92 total tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Rapp has gained a ton of experience lining up all over the field for the Rams’ defense, which will be helpful for the Bengals who are replacing both of their safeties.

As one of the surest tacklers at his position in the league, Rapp would make a lot of sense in the Bengals’ secondary next season alongside Dax Hill.

Will the Bengals make it happen?