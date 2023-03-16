Bengals reportedly close to signing Nick Scott

Break out the Cincinnati Bengals!

After being relatively quiet in the opening days of free agency, the Bengals are on a roll over the last 24 hours, signing Orlando Brown and Cody Ford to upgrade the offensive line.

Now, the Bengals look poised to bolster the safety position after losing both Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

According to PFF reporter Brad Spielberger and The Athletic reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, Cincinnati is close to landing Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also confirms the Bengals are working on a deal with Scott.

The Bengals and S Nick Scott are moving toward a deal, per league source (@PFF_Brad first on this). Sounds like it was a great visit today for all involved. Not official yet, to my knowledge. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2023

A former seventh-round pick (2019 NFL Draft) by way of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Scott has appeared in 65 games (17 starts) across four seasons with the Rams. He was a backup over his first two seasons, then became a late-season starter during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2021.

This past season, Scott started 16 games and appeared in all 17, recording 86 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one tackle for loss. He earned a 54.2 Pro Football Focus grade, though he did earn a 77.0 mark in run defense. Scott also earned a 73.6 PFF grade during the Rams’ four-game playoff run, so he has played well in big games for the Rams.

The Bengals are also set to host fellow Rams safety Taylor Rapp for a visit. It’s unclear if the Bengals are willing to sign both safeties, but that would be a heck of a way to respond to losing Bates and Bell on the same day.

Source confirms Bengals are 'working something up.' https://t.co/yWgl0Qiut9 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2023

